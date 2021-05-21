CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors + Churchill Capital IV revs up as it teases another surprise

- NYSE:CCIV gained 4.32% on Thursday as the broader markets surged.
- Lucid Motors teases a User Experience Event on May 26th via the company’s YouTube channel.
- Rumors are abound of Google’s autonomous driving program going public.
NYSE:CCIV continued its bullish recovery on Thursday as the broader markets saw growth sectors show relative strength following the recent correction. Thursday saw CCIV add 4.32% to close the trading day at $19.79, as the stock surges back towards the $20.00 price barrier. That barrier is important for investors and for technical analysis of where the stock will go next as $20.00 also marks the the 200-day moving average for CCIV. Slightly higher at $20.66 is CCIV’s 50-day moving average, so where the stock goes next could have a lot to do with how it behaves as it approaches the moving averages.
Lucid Motors and its marketing team were back at it again on Thursday. This time, the company teased the upcoming User Experience Event on May 26th, which will take place virtually on Lucid’s YouTube channel. The flagship Lucid Air sedan is currently on display right now at the Amelia Concours auto show in Florida. Early indications are that viewers will be able to experience a simulation of driving a Lucid vehicle using virtual or augmented reality technology. Much has been made about the luxury feel of the interior of the Lucid vehicles, which should have the influence of CEO Peter Rawlinson, who played a large part in designing Tesla’s flagship Model S and Model X vehicles.
Lucid Motors may have some more competition hitting the roads soon as Waymo, the autonomous, electric vehicle project from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been seeking funding to go public. Lucid recently hired its new CFO from Waymo, so there could be an increased level of competition between the two brands, alongside Lucid’s current rivalry with Tesla.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
