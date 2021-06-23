CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV rebounds as CEO reiterates timelines

Lucid also unveiled its next vehicle which is set to begin production in 2022 and hopefully hit the streets by 2023 . The model should be a direct competitor to Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) premium Model X SUV, as well as upcoming luxury models from BMW and Nio (NYSE:NIO). Lucid is also expecting to ramp up its Lucid Air production by 2023, which it will need to do to stay competitive in an electric vehicle landscape that is getting more crowded by the day.

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson joined CNBC’s Squawk Box to provide a much needed update for its operations for the rest of 2021 . Much to investors’ relief, Rawlinson was able to reiterate that Lucid’s production and delivery schedules were right on time, and that the first pre-orders will ship out by the end of the year. Rawlinson also discussed further upgrades to production facilities which are anticipated to add 2.7 million square feet by the end of 2023 which will increase manufacturing to 53,000 vehicles per year.

NYSE:CCIV reversed course on Tuesday after investors received some long awaited news from the CEO. Shares of the SPAC company CCIV added 2.00% to close the session at $23.42 . The stock is still trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but has met resistance as of late. Much of this still has to do with the bias that investors have against SPAC IPOs, particularly those in the electric vehicle sector which have commanded high valuations with varying results.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.