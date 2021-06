CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV plummets as SPAC stocks get pounded

The recent rally of CCIV’s stock have caused concerns over the company’s inflated valuation to arise once again, especially since Lucid Motors has only guaranteed 500 vehicle deliveries for 2021 . Combined with the PIPE investments from institutional investors, the current stock price sees Lucid Motors valued at nearly $40 billion, which is just a little too rich for most investors looking at the short-term outlook of the company.

On Monday, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw the CEO and CFO both resign amidst fraudulent allegations of pre-sales reporting. On Tuesday, short seller Hindenburg Research blasted another SPAC stock in DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), which alleges the online gambling site sees much of its revenues coming from illicit, black market activities . Short seller reports have certainly had less impact on stocks as of late, especially with retail investors on the lookout for heavily shorted stocks. DraftKings was down 4.17% after the news .

NYSE:CCIV has certainly seen its recent rally reverse course over the past week as shares have fallen by nearly 20% over the past five days. On Tuesday, the slide continued as CCIV fell a further 6.26% to close the trading session at $22.61 . Even after news of the closest thing to a confirmed merger date that we have seen, CCIV could not buck the bearish trend and ended the day lower for the fifth straight trading day. Tuesday’s losses were definitely magnified by headlines of recent SPAC stocks, as well as the concern over inflation that has affected growth sectors.

