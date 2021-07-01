CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV hits overdrive as CEO takes aim at Tesla

One of those companies in the future may be eCommerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is planning to have 10,000 of its Rivian delivery trucks on the road by 2022, with the remaining 100,000 by 2030 . While it certainly is not the same customer market as Lucid’s vehicles, it’s not inconceivable that passenger vehicles would come next as Amazon has a history of taking over existing markets.

The main news that had shareholders rallying around the next cult EV stock was when Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson declared the electric vehicle sector was a two-horse race . Specifically mentioning the company he used to work for, Tesla, Rawlinson mentioned that right now Tesla is the only runner in the technology race but that Lucid is planning on joining Tesla as the leaders in the EV sector. While Rawlinson thumping his chest has riled up his investors, there’s definitely some other EV companies in the world that may have something to say about his claim.

NYSE:CCIV may finally be ramping up ahead of its July 23rd merger with Lucid Motors, as the stock screamed higher on Wednesday. Shares of CCIV gained 9.50% to close the trading day at $28.82, making it the highest priced SPAC stock on the market . It was a mixed day overall for the electric vehicle sector as chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped higher in the morning but closed the day in the red, while Chinese EV giant Nio (NYSE:NIO) added 5.7% after a generous price target upgrade from CitiGroup.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.