CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV extends gains as rival Tesla stumbles

Speaking of other automakers, German stalwart BMW announced the release of its first M-badged electric vehicles with the unveiling of the i4 M50 . With the M50 starting at $67,000 USD, it should be in direct competition with the entry-level Lucid Air sedan which will reportedly start at around $77,000 USD. BMW is just the latest luxury brand to announce new electric models, following in the footsteps of Mercedes Benz and Audi.

Lucid’s chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been tripping over its own feet so far this year, which explains why the stock is now down 14% since the start of 2021 . Tesla also saw its global market share dwindle from 29% in March to 11% in April, as automakers around the world continue to gain ground. Tesla also recalled nearly 6,000 of its vehicles over concerns of loose brake calliper bolts that could cause damage to the tires.

NYSE:CCIV has made a habit of causing excitement amongst its shareholders which in turn sees an accompanying surge in the stock’s price. You can definitely say we are in one of those price surges as CCIV extended its rally on Wednesday and added another 9.28% to close the day at $23.56 . Shares are now firmly above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages as the popular SPAC stock broke through the resistance levels after Lucid Motors provided an indepth look at the technology and user experience. The bulls are now firmly in control and another catalyst like the rumored upcoming shareholder vote, could send this stock through the roof.

