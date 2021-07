CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV extends decline, losing key moving averages

It was another dark day in the ongoing saga that is Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA), as former CEO and founder Trevor Milton was officially charged with fraud. Milton pleaded not guilty and was released on $100 million bail . Shares of Nikola plunged by 15.22% during Thursday’s session, and was joined by other EV SPACs like Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) which tumbled 5.49% in sympathy.

Lucid’s third straight day of declines has been typical of post-SPAC mergers. Even though Lucid was the largest SPAC merger by valuation, it is still seeing the same sell-off that other SPACs have seen, with many of them now trading below the $10.00 NAV price. Until Lucid begins to produce vehicles for consumers, the stock may continue to get punished in the short-term .

NASDAQ:LCID continues to edge lower for the third straight session, the bullish rise to $29.00 earlier in the week seems like a distant memory now. On Thursday, shares of LCID fell by 3.03% to close the trading day at $23.35 . The NASDAQ traded mostly flat, after two of its biggest constituents, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) tanked following their earnings reports after the close on Wednesday. Further anxiety was shown as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell during intraday trading ahead of its earnings on Thursday after the closing bell. The big players in the EV sector rose though as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 4.69% and Nio (NYSE:NIO) added 2.01% during the session.

