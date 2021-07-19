CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV edges further lower ahead of its merger date

- NYSE:CCIV dipped a further 0.74% to close out a bearish final week as a SPAC stock.
- Lucid rival Tesla sees increased volatility following Musk’s Cybertruck comments.
- There may be hope yet for failed EV SPACs, as Nikola opens sales dealerships across the US.
NYSE:CCIV is finally, at long last, seeing its time as a SPAC stock come to an end, as the shareholder vote to merge with Lucid Motors takes place next week. Shares of CCIV extended their decline on Friday, falling by 0.74% to close the trading week at $22.79. The bloody week for CCIV comes after Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson held a shareholder call ahead of the vote and merger next week, to give investors an update on the short-term and long-term trajectory of Lucid’s business.
If Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is indeed the measuring stick against which Lucid is comparing itself, then Rawlinson and investors may want to prepare themselves for volatility once it hits the public markets. This past week has been an especially volatile week for Tesla as the company released the latest Version 9.0 Beta of its FSD technology. This was followed by Elon Musk tweeting that the upcoming release of the Cybertruck could very well be a flop, but that he loves the model so much he doesn’t care. This sort of unpredictability from Musk has caused big fluctuations in the price of the stock, and as Lucid has a cult following as well, Rawlinson should best watch what he says.
CCIV stock news
A glimmer of hope for EV SPACs that haven’t lived up to expectations as beleaguered electric truck company Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced it will be offering its trucks at 51 dealership locations across nine different states. While Nikola is still testing its prototypes, the announcement does come as some positive news after months of being a punchline for jokes in the investing world.
