CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV drops despite positive User Experience reviews

Lucid unveiled the cutting edge technology that it is putting into its Air sedan , which includes a 34-inch 5K dashboard across the glass cockpit, as well as voice commands for Apple CarPlay and Spotify. Software updates will be administered on the go just as with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles, showing just how much electric vehicles will be relying on connected technology moving forward.

The User Experience Event went off without a hitch on Lucid’s official YouTube channel, but that wasn’t enough to save the stock from plummeting in afternoon trading. The reviews were generally positive across social media, but unfortunately for Lucid fans, a familiar automotive name was also having an investor event. Iconic automaker Ford (NYSE:F) unveiled its new electric vehicle plans that will see the company spend $30 billion by 2025 , which will bring in revenue estimates of $45 billion. Although Ford and Lucid will be in different markets of the electric vehicle sector, it is evident that existing automakers have no plans of going anywhere in this new environment.

NYSE:CCIV started the day out strong alongside its much anticipated User Experience Event on YouTube, but perhaps it didn’t quite meet investor expectations as shares ended the trading session lower. The stock ended 1.43% lower to be exact and closed the day at $19.99, despite hitting an intraday high of $21.10 as the event was taking place. CCIV continues to see resistance points as the stock attempts to approach its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, so we could see a period of consolidation in this range until the merger date is officially announced.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.