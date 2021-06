CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV continues to climb as SPACs rebound

On Tuesday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that its May vehicle deliveries in the lucrative China market rebounded by 29% from its April lows. China definitely has to be a market that Lucid will eventually look to enter given the high demand for luxury brands . Back in February, there were rumors that Lucid was looking to acquire a Chinese factory for the eventual production of its high-end vehicles, but the company seems to have abandoned that plan for the time being.

Joining the meme stocks like AMC (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME), WallStreetBets investors have also latched onto several SPAC stocks as well . While CCIV was once a target of Redditors, they have since moved on to other stocks like Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) which soared by 85.82% on Tuesday and AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS), which gained an equally impressive 51.37%. WallStreetBets has repeatedly targeted stocks with high short interest that have been beaten down as of late, which applies to most of these post-SPAC mergers.

NYSE:CCIV may have reclaimed its crown as the king of the SPAC stocks, as shares have continued to rise over the past couple of weeks on news of an imminent merger. Tuesday saw CCIV shares extend its recent gains as the stock added 0.53% to close the day at $26.64 . It seems like just a few days ago that there were concerns that CCIV would fall back to its PIPE investment price of $15.00 per share.

