CCIV Stock Price and Forecast: CCIV Lucid bounces from key support , as crypto flows to meme stocks

CCIV bounced on Friday from the key $17.62 support level.

Expect further meme stock support as retail exits Bitcoin.

CCIV has been on a one-way street but going the wrong way.

CCIV shares recovered some ground on Friday to close at $17.94 for a neat 4% gain. It was badly needed as CCIV has flirted with the $17.62 support level, the low from April 21. A break of this would have been very negative. CCIV shares have had two attempts to break the level but each time have found buyers come in to rebut the price.

Just a little recap for those of you not familiar with the story. Churchill Capital IV is a Michael Klein-backed SPAC that merged with Lucid Motors to take it public. Michael Klein is a former Citi rainmaker with myriad connections in the financial markets. Lucid Motors is an electric vehicle startup that is due to release its first EV in the second half of 2021. The company is headed by a former Tesla chief engineer, Peter Rawlinson.

CCIV shares fell victim to the retail frenzy in evidence at the start of 2021 and rallied to extraordinarily expensive levels of nearly $65. The frenzy was mainly down to retail traders, who viewed CCIV and Lucid Motors as the next Tesla. Retail traders have grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of access to IPO deals and have turned to SPAC deals as a means of getting involved in a company early, akin to an IPO.

CCIV stock forecast

CCIV has one last major support left at $17.62, after that it is lookout below, with the close from January 11 at $13.20 being the next target. The first major price spike happened on Jan 11 as we can see clearly from the chart below. Closing below $17.62 will likely be a red flag to any investors still long from the PIPE at $15. There are some lockup considerations but it is still a big psychological level.

The chart is firmly in bearish territory. CCIV has broken major support at the 9 and 21-day moving averages. CCIV has broken the range it had held since early March between $21.25 and $24.96.

There are some reasons to be hopeful for bulls. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is looking at crossing into a possible bullish signal. Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have diverged from the new lows in price on Thursday. RSI and CCI did not make a new low which could be a possible bullish divergence.

We can see the possible support zone CCIV is currently in. CCIV shares spiked up to this level $17-18 range in January, stabilized, and then pushed higher again. This is an area to try a long position. A break lower will likely see CCIV head for sub $14 and likely target the $13.20 low from Jan 11.

A break of the 9-day moving average will change things and should bring a test of $21.25 resistance and then the April 27 highs at $24.33.

