CCIV Stock Price and Forecast: CCIV Lucid bounces from key support , as crypto flows to meme stocks

- CCIV bounced on Friday from the key $17.62 support level.
- Expect further meme stock support as retail exits Bitcoin.
- CCIV has been on a one-way street but going the wrong way.
CCIV shares recovered some ground on Friday to close at $17.94 for a neat 4% gain. It was badly needed as CCIV has flirted with the $17.62 support level, the low from April 21. A break of this would have been very negative. CCIV shares have had two attempts to break the level but each time have found buyers come in to rebut the price.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Just a little recap for those of you not familiar with the story. Churchill Capital IV is a Michael Klein-backed SPAC that merged with Lucid Motors to take it public. Michael Klein is a former Citi rainmaker with myriad connections in the financial markets. Lucid Motors is an electric vehicle startup that is due to release its first EV in the second half of 2021. The company is headed by a former Tesla chief engineer, Peter Rawlinson.
CCIV shares fell victim to the retail frenzy in evidence at the start of 2021 and rallied to extraordinarily expensive levels of nearly $65. The frenzy was mainly down to retail traders, who viewed CCIV and Lucid Motors as the next Tesla. Retail traders have grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of access to IPO deals and have turned to SPAC deals as a means of getting involved in a company early, akin to an IPO.
CCIV stock forecast
CCIV has one last major support left at $17.62, after that it is lookout below, with the close from January 11 at $13.20 being the next target. The first major price spike happened on Jan 11 as we can see clearly from the chart below. Closing below $17.62 will likely be a red flag to any investors still long from the PIPE at $15. There are some lockup considerations but it is still a big psychological level.
The chart is firmly in bearish territory. CCIV has broken major support at the 9 and 21-day moving averages. CCIV has broken the range it had held since early March between $21.25 and $24.96.
There are some reasons to be hopeful for bulls. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is looking at crossing into a possible bullish signal. Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have diverged from the new lows in price on Thursday. RSI and CCI did not make a new low which could be a possible bullish divergence.
We can see the possible support zone CCIV is currently in. CCIV shares spiked up to this level $17-18 range in January, stabilized, and then pushed higher again. This is an area to try a long position. A break lower will likely see CCIV head for sub $14 and likely target the $13.20 low from Jan 11.
A break of the 9-day moving average will change things and should bring a test of $21.25 resistance and then the April 27 highs at $24.33.
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.