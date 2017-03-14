CBRT will keep the lower limit of interest rates corridor unchanged - AA survey

CBRT will keep the lower limit of interest rates corridor unchanged - AA surveyBy Eren ŞENGEZER
The CBRT's monetary policy committee is due to meet on Thursday to decide about raising, holding or lowering interest rates.Economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency predict bank will keep the lower limit of interest rates corridor unchanged.
Key headlines from the survey (via AA)
- A panel of 14 economists questioned by Anadolu Agency forecast that the bank Thursday will also put the lower limit of the interest rates corridor on hold at 7.25 percent.
- Almost half of the economists surveyed expect a rise in the upper limit of the interest rates corridor -- the marginal funding rate -- by 50 to 100 basis points
- Ten of the economists anticipate a 100-basis point rise
- Two economists expect an increase of 50 basis points
- The annual inflation rate in Turkey was 10.13 percent in February, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat)