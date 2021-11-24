CBRT, BDDK banking watchdog, Turkey's banking association board set to meet on Thursday to discuss economy

These expectations have supported the lira on Wednesday and the news of this meeting will only heighten speculation. At present, USD/TRY is more than 5.0% lower on the day and is trading just to the north of the 12.00 level, having rebounded from earlier session lows close to 11.50.

Expectations are building that the CBRT, which cut interest rate by a further 100bps last week to 14.00% (taking the total amount of cuts since September to 400bps, despite inflation nearing 20%), will be forced to turn hawkish to stem the lira's decline. Various banks have been calling for the CBRT to start hiking rates back towards 20.00% in the coming quarters.

The recent melt-down of the lira, which saw USD/TRY nearly his 13.50 on Tuesday (which at the time meant TRY had lost over 40% of its value versus the US dollar on the year), will be the main topic of discussion.

According to Reuters, officials from Turkey's central bank (the CBRT), Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog and the board of the country's banking association are set to meeting on Thursday to discuss recent developments in the economy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.