Elvira Nabiulina, Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF), said on Thursday that the central bank is not targeting any RUB level following the recently announced FX purchases.

In addition, Nabiulina sees the domestic economy expanding during this year, even with the barrel of oil at $40.

At the time of writing, USD/RUB is sharply lower, testing sub-59.00 levels.