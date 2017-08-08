CBOE Volatility Index spikes higher after Trump comments - Reuters

"CBOE Volatility Index spikes higher, on track to close at highest level in a month, last up 1.4 pts at 11.37," Reuters recently reported. Recent remarks by US President Donald Trump seem to be the primary reason behind that development. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.15% while the S&P 500 was down 0.25%.

According to the Associated Press, Trump said that If North Korea escalates nuclear threat, 'they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."