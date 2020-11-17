CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT Stock) price continues to surge amidst China-EV craze

NASDAQ:CBAT skyrockets a further 83.74% on Monday.

The recent popularity of China’s EV makers may be fueling the rise for CBAT.

The electric vehicle sector has regained investor interest amidst optimism for a Biden administration.

NASDAQ:CBAT has had an incredible couple of trading days with no real news or announcements from the China-based lithium battery maker. On Friday, shares jumped by 54% and now on Monday, they continued to climb adding a further 83.74% to close the trading session at $11.30. The sudden gains have pulled CBAT out of being a penny stock since its inception to the public markets and has added over $200 million to its market cap over the past couple of days.

Investor optimism in China’s electric vehicle sector has been soaring of late as companies like XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Nio (NYSE:NIO), and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI), have all been riding high. China is the largest vehicle market in the world and has a rapidly growing electric vehicle sector as well. As of earlier this year, there were over 400 registered electric vehicle makers in the country, and this number should only continue to grow as China battles environmental issues like pollution and reliance on fossil fuels. With the sheer number of electric vehicle makers in China, investors could be banking on CBAT to eventually be in demand.

CBAT stock forecast

Will CBAT’s stock continue to rise from here? Electric vehicle stocks could be at the focus of investors once again as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was added to the S&P 500 at the closing bell on Monday. Adding to this is the impending transition to a Biden administration in the United States which would mean huge things for clean and renewable energy sectors. Investors may have missed the huge gains that CBAT provided, but future growth is still possible, especially considering the company is still below $1 billion in market cap.