Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) cut its fixed-rate home loans to all-time low levels of 2.29% after Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) emergency stimulus, as cited by the Australian Associated Press.

CBA Chief Executive Matt Comyn tweeted out following the (RBA) emergency 25 bps rate cut and quantitative easing (QE) announcement in the last hour.

Comyn tweeted: "These are unprecedented times, and they call for unprecedented measures."

AUD/USD reaction

AUD/USD jumped nearly 90 pips on RBA’s dovish outcome, which was on the expected lines. Australia's 10-year yield surged after the rate cut decision.

At the press time, the Aussie keeps its post-RBA bounce intact and trades at 0.5570, still down 3.50% on the day.