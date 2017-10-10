Catalonia's Puigdemont's statement delayed to 17:00 GMT

Catalonia's Puigdemont's statement delayed to 17:00 GMTBy Eren Sengezer
The Catalan president Carles Puigdemont's address to the region's parliament is delayed approximately one hour to 17:00 GMT, as reported by Eldiario.es.
Key notes:
What Catalan independence could mean for Spain? - HSBC
Fabio Balboni, European economist at HSBC, explains that Catalonia accounts for about 15% of the Spanish population and 19% of the country's GDP.
Spain: Catalan independence to take centre stage today - Rabobank
The Catalan parliament is today scheduled to discuss the region’s independence vote amid reports that Spain’s central government stands ready to intervene, notes the analysis team at Rabobank.
