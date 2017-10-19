Catalonia: what if article 155 is invoked? – HSBC

European Economist at HSBC Fabio Balboni gives his views on the potential triggering of article 155 by the Spanish government.

Key Quotes

“Article 155 has never been invoked before, so we are in uncharted territory. Although it is ambiguous in its formulation, effectively it enables the central government to take over control of certain functions of the regional government. Mr Rajoy would be expected to lay out to the upper house which specific measures he intends to take”.

“The Spanish press has suggested that Mr Puigdemont could be replaced by a delegate of the central government, and that the central government would "prioritise control of the regional armed forces and the budget”.