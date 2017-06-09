Catalonia expected to approve Oct. 1 referendum on split from Spain

Reuters out with the latest headlines surrounding the European politics, citing that Catalonia is expected to approve plans for an Oct. 1 referendum on whether to declare independence from Spain today.

Key Details via Reuters:

Catalan lawmakers are due to vote on laws approving the referendum and the legal framework to set up an independent state.

Polls in the northeastern region, whose capital is Barcelona, show support for self-rule waning as Spain’s economy improves.

But the majority of Catalans do want the opportunity to vote on whether to split from Spain.

Under the terms of the new laws, the Catalan parliament will declare independence within 48 hours of a ‘yes’ vote.