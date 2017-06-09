Catalonia expected to approve Oct. 1 referendum on split from Spain

Catalonia expected to approve Oct. 1 referendum on split from SpainBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the latest headlines surrounding the European politics, citing that Catalonia is expected to approve plans for an Oct. 1 referendum on whether to declare independence from Spain today.
Key Details via Reuters:
Catalan lawmakers are due to vote on laws approving the referendum and the legal framework to set up an independent state.
Polls in the northeastern region, whose capital is Barcelona, show support for self-rule waning as Spain’s economy improves.
But the majority of Catalans do want the opportunity to vote on whether to split from Spain.
Under the terms of the new laws, the Catalan parliament will declare independence within 48 hours of a ‘yes’ vote.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.