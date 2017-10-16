Catalonia doesn’t plan to respond to govt demand Thursday - TV3

Catalonia doesn’t plan to respond to govt demand Thursday - TV3By Eren Sengezer
TV3, a Catalan TV channel, recently reported that Catalonia was not planning to respond to governments demand by this Thursday, as per LiveSquawk reports. Earlier in the day, Spain's deputy PM Saenz said that Catalan Leader Puigdemont had until Thursday to clarify whether or not he declared independence.
