Catalan leaders are divided over their next step - Bloomberg

Catalan leaders are divided over their next step - BloombergBy Eren Sengezer
"Catalan separatists are trying to find a way to put off a definitive declaration of independence to create space for a negotiated settlement with Spain, according to two people familiar with their plans," Bloomberg reported in a recent article.
Key quotes:
- Moderate separatists are concerned at risk of hit to economy.
- Spanish government has ruled out mediation with Catalans.
- The movement’s leaders are divided over their next step.
- Hardliners from the party CUP demanding the regional government make good on its plans for a unilateral declaration of independence following Sunday’s illegal referendum.
- A spokesman for the Catalan government declined to comment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.