Catalan leader signs document declaring independence from Spain - RTRS

Catalan leader signs document declaring independence from Spain - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the latest on the Catalan crisis, citing that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and other regional politicians signed a document declaring Catalonia's independence from Spain, but it was unclear if the document would have any legal value.
The document, called "Declaration of the representatives of Catalonia" read:
"Catalonia restores today its full sovereignty"
"We call on all states and international organizations to recognize the Catalan republic as an independent and sovereign state. We call on the Catalan government to take all necessary measures to make possible and fully effective this declaration of independence and the measures contained in the transition law that founds the republic"
