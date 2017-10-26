Catalan Leader presser has been suspended - La Vanguardia

While media outlets in Spain have been busy announcing the call for an early election on December 20th by the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, it looks as though the official press conference, which had the intent to officially communicate the news, has been suspended, according to La Vanguardia. The latest development only makes the whole Catalan crisis' saga even more twisted. That said, the date for the snap election appears to have been confirmed behind closed doors.