- Cassava Sciences stock closes flat on Tuesday at $20.21.
- SAVA stock spikes afterhours though as news of insider buys hits newswires.
- CEO and director buy SAVA stock as it spikes over 20% afterhours.
Cassava Sciences (SAVA) joined some of the extreme moves on Tuesday as the meme stock rally returned with a frenzy of speculative fervor. We had some huge gains from the likes of BBBY, GME, BBIG and others all surging and Cassava Sciences joined the party afterhours.
Cassava Scieces stock news
Post-market, a filing showed some interesting and significant insider purchases of SAVA stock. First, CFO Eric Schoen bought a modest 2.5k shares at an average price of $19.95 each. This brings his holding up to just under 20k shares, so this is a new addition of over 10%. It was a filing from Director Sanford Robertson dated back to August 12 though that was generating the most interest. He bought 100k shares to take his holding up to nearly 1 million shares of SAVA. He bought the shares at an average of $20.69, which means he spent $2 million approximately. From what we can tell, this is the single largest dollar amount purchased of the biotech stock by Sanford Robertson in the last nine years. He has been on the board since 1998.
Cassava reported earnings on August 3 that missed on earnings per share (EPS), $-0.48 versus $-0.42 consensus.
Cassava Sciences stock forecast
This is a significant downtrend, and for the year shares are down a hefty 82%. There has been of course some speculation and rumour, and back in late July the company responded.
According to a press release, Cassava Sciences reiterated that several government agencies had requested internal information in response to allegations of research misconduct made by short-sellers back in 2021.
“I have said from the onset that allegations of research misconduct are false,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “No government agency has informed us that it has found supporting evidence of research misconduct or any other wrong-doing, and for good reason – there is no supporting evidence for allegations of research misconduct.”
Regardless, the stock is stuck in a strong bear trend with support close to $12.
SAVA weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0150 after US data
EUR/USD has extended its slide and declined to a fresh daily low below 1.0150 on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales Excluding Autos rose 0.4% in July, compared to market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%, helping the USD gather strength.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2050 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after having recovered above 1.2100 in the early European session and started to edge lower toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment and rising US yields provide a boost to the dollar as focus shifts to FOMC July meeting minutes.
Gold slumps below $1,770 amid surging US yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks below $1,770. Surging UK gilt yields after hot UK inflation data triggered a leg higher in US T-bond yields on Wednesday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!