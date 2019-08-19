Carney’s Speech: At this stage we do not see negative rates as an option in the UK, GBP pares losses

The Bank of England (BOE) Governor Carney is on the wires now, via Central Banking magazine, with the key headlines noted below.

At this stage we do not see negative rates as an option in the UK. Not a big fan of changing the two percent inflation target.

The pound appears to see some fresh signs of life on Carney’s less dovish comments, as the GBP/USD pair takes on the recovery towards 1.2135 region. The spot hit a low of 1.2117 just before the BOE Chief’s comments.