Carney speech: UK needs to ensure it remains attractive and open to international investment

Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney is now responding to questions from the press after delivering his prepared speech at a press conference following the release of the central bank’s Financial Stability Report (FSR). Below are some key quotes as reported by Reuters.

"UK can run a large current account deficit for a considerable period of time."

"UK current account deficit is not funding productive investment as much as before."

"Takes note of fall in foreign funding for UK commercial real estate and leveraged loans."

"UK needs to ensure it remains attractive and open to international investment."

"Lagarde is extremely well suited to head ECB."

"IMF selection process has not formally started," when asked if interested in role.