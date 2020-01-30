Carney speech: UK economic activity has picked up sharply since election

Following the Bank of England's decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, Governor Mark Carney is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

Key quotes

"Question for the MPC is whether 2020 is starting with a bang."

"Survey data suggest UK economic activity has picked up sharply since election."

"It is early days, less a case of 'so far, so good', than 'so far, good enough'."

"Though global growth is picking up, caution is warranted."

About Mark Carney

