Carney speech: Trade response to lower sterling has begun to fade

Following the Bank of England's decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, Governor Mark Carney is responding to questions from the press. Below are some key quotes as reported by Reuters.

"We will deliver an updated version of our worst-case Brexit scenario after Treasury Committee reconvenes in September."

"Markets functioned well after unexpected Brexit referendum result."

"Highly unlikely that BoE will need to take steps to stabilise markets after no-deal Brexit."

"Trade response to lower sterling has begun to fade, due to weaker world demand and possible capacity constraints."

Bank of England lowers 2019 GDP growth forecast to 1.3% from 1.5% in May.

According to the updated economic projections in the Quarterly Inflation Report, the Bank of England forecasts the economy to expand by 1.3% in 2019, compared to 1.5% reported in May's publication.

GBP/USD off 2-1/2 year lows, still in the red post-BoE.

The GBP/USD pair held on to its weaker tone post-BoE, albeit has managed to recover around 15-20 pips from an early dip to sub-1.2100 level.

About Mark Carney

Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.