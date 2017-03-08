Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), is giving his remarks on the monetary policy decisions, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Monetary policy cannot prevent the weaker real incomes likely to accompany Brexit

MPC forecasts continue to assume smooth transition to average of possible outcomes from Brexit

MPC does not think households and businesses know the outcome of Brexit talks

Uncertainty about Brexit will weigh on growth

Key notes:

BoE lowers GDP forecasts

GBP/USD plummets to 1.3160 post-BoE

About Mark Carney

