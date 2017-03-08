Carney's Speech Live: Monpol cannot prevent weaker real incomes likely to accompany BrexitBy Eren Sengezer
Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), is giving his remarks on the monetary policy decisions, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:
- Monetary policy cannot prevent the weaker real incomes likely to accompany Brexit
- MPC forecasts continue to assume smooth transition to average of possible outcomes from Brexit
- MPC does not think households and businesses know the outcome of Brexit talks
- Uncertainty about Brexit will weigh on growth
Key notes:
The Bank of England [BoE], in its latest quarterly inflation report [QIR], revised GDP forecasts lower...
GBP/USD plummets to 1.3160 post-BoE
About Mark Carney
Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.
