Carney speech: If headwinds to economy lift, higher rates would be appropriate

Additional comments from Bank of England Governor Carney cross the wires, via Reuters, as he continues to testify before the UK Parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC) as part of the Inflation Report Hearings.

"Monetary policy is accommodative, but is not extraordinarily accommodative."

"If headwinds to economy lift, higher rates would be appropriate."

These comments from Governor Carney are neither new or surprising and the GBP/USD pair continues to largely ignore them and was last seen posting small daily losses below the 1.27 handle.