Carney Speech: Households are less vulnerable than they were to a rise in interest rates

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

MPC thinks it would be appropriate to withdraw more stimulus than market has embedded, if BoE forecasts are correct

Asked if first rate hike would be one-off, says market rate curve expectations for two hikes by 2020 are insufficient

There could be more rate rises than the market expects but less than a traditional rate-hiking cycle

Households are less vulnerable than they were to a rise in interest rates

GBP/USD still near session lows on Carney’s presser

GBP/USD is now attempting to rebound from daily lows following the press conference by Governor M.Carney, currently hovering over 1.3160/50 after dropping as low as the 1.3140 region.

GBP/JPY tumbles 150-pips post BOE announcement

The GBP/JPY cross witnessed a sharp reversal from 2-week high level of 146.80 and tumbled nearly 150-pips post BOE decision.

