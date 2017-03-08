Carney Speech: Global equilibrium interest rate is potentially rising

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), is giving his remarks on the monetary policy decisions, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Global equilibrium interest rate is potentially rising

Business investment is likely to be below average with bad consequences for productivity, capacity, and wages

As Brexit negotiations proceed, assumption of smooth transition will be tested

Even a limited pick-up in growth will have consequences for monetary policy

Process of Brexit is beginning to affect UK economy's supply capacity

Key notes:

BoE lowers GDP forecasts

The Bank of England [BoE], in its latest quarterly inflation report [QIR], revised GDP forecasts lower...

GBP/USD plummets to 1.3160 post-BoE

The British pound met a wave of selling orders following the BoE interest rate decision today, dragging GBP/USD to fresh lows in the 1.3160 area.

