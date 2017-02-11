Carney Speech: Global economy is firing on '11 out of 12' cylinders

Carney Speech: Global economy is firing on '11 out of 12' cylindersBy Eren Sengezer
Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, is responding to questions from the press, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.
Global economy is firing on '11 out of 12' cylinders.
Stance of global monetary policy is changing, not surprising it influences open economies.
UK is in a relatively unusual period of underperformance compared to other major economies.
Bank agents' survey now shows that wage growth will pick up in 2018.
Key notes
GBP/USD weaker, breaches 1.3100 on Carney.
The selling pressure around the Sterling remains well and sound on Thursday following the BoE meeting and the press conference by Governor M.Carney, all relegating GBP/USD to test fresh lows in sub-1.3100 levels.
GBP/JPY plunges below 150.00 handle post-BoE, Carney in focus.
The GBP/JPY cross faded a knee-jerk bullish spike to mid-151.00s and tumbled below the key 150.00 psychological mark post-BoE decision.
About Mark Carney
Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.