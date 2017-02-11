Carney Speech: Getting inflation back to 2% will help make Brexit a success

Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, is responding to questions from the press, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.

Getting inflation back to 2 pct will help make Brexit a success. BOE's productivity forecast is "prudent" given past disappointments and weak investment. Those who voted not to raise interest rates agreed core issue was growth-inflation trade off. We are going to be in exceptional circumstances at least until there is a resolution of UK relations with EU. Very positive that UK economy is shifting from consumer demand to exports and business investment.

Key notes

EUR/GBP stalls post-BoE upsurge at 0.8900 handle.

The post-BoE GBP selling remained unabated and pushed the EUR/GBP cross to fresh one-week high in the past hour, albeit has retreated few pips thereafter.

UK: Cautious Bank of England casts doubt over further rate hikes - ING.

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates but a surprising tone of caution says future hikes are still not guaranteed, explains James Smith, Economist at ING.

About Mark Carney

Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.