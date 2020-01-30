Carney speech: Expectations components of surveys have tended to not be reliable

Following the Bank of England's decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, Governor Mark Carney is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.
Key quotes
"UK productivity forecasts assume UK financial institutions lose EU passporting rights in 2021."
"Forecasts do assume that UK banks receive 'equivalence' designation from EU."
"Loss of equivalence status by UK-based central counterparties would bring costs for EU companies and pension funds."
"Expectations components of surveys have tended to not be reliable, overpredict changes in growth."
About Mark Carney
Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: US Q4 GDP met market's expectations at 2.1%
The greenback has shed some ground after the Fed’s uneventful announcement. The preliminary estimate of Gross Domestic Product for Q4 came in as expected at 21%. Core quarterly PCE down to 1.3% from 2.1%. Follow us live.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3100 on a hawkish BOE
The Pound shooted higher after the MPC voted 7-2 to maintain rates on hold. GBP/USD holds on to gains near 1.3100, as Gov. Carney gives his last speech.
EUR/USD around 1.1020 ahead of US Q4 GDP
The EUR/USD pair is trading near daily highs in the 1.1020 region ahead of the preliminary estimate of US Q4 GDP. Germany January inflation depressed in-line with market’s estimates.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1580 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.