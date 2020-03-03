Carney speech: Coronavirus will cause disruption, not destruction to economy

The Bank of England is in the process of changing the assessment of the economic outlook, BoE Governor Mark Carney said while testifying before the UK Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee (TSC) on Tuesday.

"We are beyond the contain phase for coronavirus," Carney added. "We expect to see one or two quarters of impact on growth from coronavirus. Prospect is that coronavirus will cause disruption, not destruction to the economy"

Carney further noted that the UK's financial system is more resilient than it was in 2008 with household debt levels relative to their income staying much lower than they were during the last financial crisis.

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP/USD continues to inch higher in the session and was last seen trading at 1.2810, adding 0.47% on a daily basis.