The Bank of England (BOE) outgoing Governor Mark Carney is on the wires now, via Reuters, testifying on the monetary policy report before the UK Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee (TSC).

BOE’s roles in coronavirus is to help economy through a shock that will be large but temporary.

BOE will ensure all necessary contingency plans are in effect.

Will look at aggregate demand consequences of coronavirus.

MPC, FPC and PRC met jointly to review coronavirus situation on Monday.

They will continue to meet as needed and will act as appropriate.

Has spoken with Finance Minister Sunak on coronavirus, in frequent contact with international peers, including at G&, G20 and IMF on coronavirus.

Disappointed that global economy remains in a low growth, low inflation equilibrium.

In annual report to parliament dated Feb. 19, in the UK, although early signs are encouraging, the recoveries in growth and inflation are also not yet assured.

Interest rates are likely to remain low for some period of time.

Monetary policy may need to reinforce the expected recovery if signs of improvement not sustained - annual report dated Feb. 19.

Inflation-targeting has been fundamental success, but valuable to review the monetary policy framework periodically.

Without question we have less policy room than historically.

We would not go to negative interest rates in the UK.

We are not quite there yet to end too big to fail for banks, on track to achieve by 2022.