Carney: Bank of England should embrace 'spirit of the millennial' - Reuters

Mark Carney was on the wires on Thursday, via Reuters, as the governor suggested that the Bank of England needs to adopt the "spirit of the millennial" and embrace varied approaches to problem-solving.

Key Highlights:

•"Research shows that while older colleagues often view diversity as an issue of representation and fairness, millennials tend to view cognitive diversity as essential for a diverse and inclusive organisation."

•"The spirit of the millennial is better suited to the complex challenges that central bankers face in a risky and uncertain world."

•"It is high time that greater emphasis is placed on how central banks communicate."

•"To communicate to both the City and the country, the salon and the suburb, we need to create content that engages different audiences. The problem is that they don't teach you this in grad school."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair retraced off highs from 1.2582 as the pound subjugates to the approved Brexit Bill which allows PM May to begin formal exit talks with the EU. On the other hand, GDP readings at 0.6%, are vulnerable to the UK's service sector growth. Hence, the sterling faces a wide range of challenges in the months ahead.