Carles Puigdemont speech - Catalexit - Live Stream

On Tuesday, the Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, is expected to deliver a speech for the first time since the independence referendum before the regional parliament at 16:00 GMT.

Earlier in the day, Jordi Turull, a spokesman for the Government of the Generalitat, refrained from responding to questions from the press whether or not the president would declare independence.

Key notes:

What Catalan independence could mean for Spain? - HSBC

Fabio Balboni, European economist at HSBC, explains that Catalonia accounts for about 15% of the Spanish population and 19% of the country's GDP.

Spain: Catalan independence to take centre stage today - Rabobank

The Catalan parliament is today scheduled to discuss the region’s independence vote amid reports that Spain’s central government stands ready to intervene, notes the analysis team at Rabobank.

Catalonia in numbers

With 7.45 million people, the region accounts for 16% of Spain’s population, only 2.2% of the population in Eurozone. With an economy sized at 215.6 billion euros, Catalonia is larger than of most countries in the Eurozone. While it represents about the 20% of the Spanish economy, in terms of the Eurozone it represents slightly more than about 2% of its GDP. With exports and inward investment representing about one-quarter of the Spanish indicators, losing Catalonia will belittle the whole economic power of Spain more significantly than the one of the Eurozone.