Canoo stock surges higher as the CEO buys more stock.

GOEV stock closes flat but rose afterhours on the news.

GOEV CEO Tony Aquila now holds over 50m shares in Canoo.

Canoo (GOEV) stock once again pushed back into the minds of retail traders with some potentially eye-catching news in extended trading. It was an insider buy once again stealing the headlines.

GOEV stock news

Late on Tuesday, it was disclosed via an SEC filing that CEO Tony Aquila has bought more stock in the company. The filings detail that 200,000 shares in GOEV were bought at prices ranging from around $3.62 to $4.23. GOEV stock closed the regular session on Tuesday at $3.96. It soon spiked to $4.54 afterhours as traders reacted to the news of the CEO's purchase. Insider transactions are closely watched by investors due to the correlation to underlying stock performance. Insider buys have more predictive power than insider sells.

When investigating an insider transaction, however, context is always important. How much of a nominal amount is it? How much of a change to the core holding is the transaction worth? In this case, the transaction is not so important in our view. Yes, the nominal amount is not to be sniffed at, standing at $800,000 or so. Given that Aquila already holds over 50 million shares in GOEV, however, a top-up of 200,000 shares is a drop in the ocean. It is simply insignificant.

Investors should instead be far more concerned over the financial health of the company. Canoo reported earnings on Tuesday of last week, and they were not good. The company's net loss increased from $76 million to nearly $150 million in 2022 versus 2021. Canoo is burning through cash and during the results announced a $200 million stock purchase deal. Net cash burn was more than double that in the first half of the year. Note that its deal with Walmart (WMT) also included warrants for Walmart to purchase 61 million shares in GOEV at a strike price of $2.15. The option is for 10 years. Canoo stock is down nearly 40% this year despite Tuesday's spike.

Remember, as recently as May Canoo itself said, "Due to the timing of our announced funding, and the 2014 FASB accounting rule, as of the date of this announcement, we are reporting that there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern." The Walmart deal was seen as the turn, but on close examination that deal is incredibly restrictive. Walmart has clauses blocking it from selling to rival Amazon.

This insider purchase is tiny in the overall scheme of things, and with an imminent $200 million share purchase being led by Evercore and HC Wainright, it is likely to be overwhelmed.

Canoo stock forecast

High-risk plays are not suitable for a buy-and-hold investor but can provide some interesting scalping opportunities. We would be looking for any big spikes to be shorted. With an imminent $200 million stock deal and such poor earnings, this one will suffer when the retail enthusiasm subsides.