Canadian Retail Sales Preview: Four major banks expectations for June report

Today, the Canadian Retail Sales report for June is set to be released at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to that time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming data. Most of the market specialists are expecting Retail Sales (MoM) to post-reading in between +20% and +32% in May, while the consensus is +19.1% reading.
RBC
“We expect the upcoming May Retail Sales report to show more of the same vigour, with a 20% rebound in spending – in line with the 19% preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada. An impressive showing – but still only enough to bring sales back to around 80% of what they were before COVID-19 prompted an unprecedented collapse in March and April. Still, our own tracking of credit card expenditures point to a similar-sized rise in June. Indeed, it’s possible that Retail Sales were close-to or above year-ago levels in June – as was the case in already-reported numbers in the United States and the United Kingdom.”
NBF
“Gasoline prices and auto sales rebounded in the month, a development which may have helped headline outlays to increase 20% MoM. While impressive, this result would still leave total Retail Sales down 20.4% on their February level. Spending on other items than autos, meanwhile, could have benefited from the partial reopening of the economy and advanced 12.5%.”
CIBC
“Statistics Canada’s advance estimate of a rebound of 19.1% in May Retail Sales is consistent with the 20% increase according to our own independent modeling. The partial reopening of the economy in May likely lifted almost all of the boats in the Canadian retail space. Car sales, which were hit hard during the worst months of the pandemic for retailers, will lead the way back. Earlier-released data on new autos suggest a doubling of unit sales in May relative to April. Some of that might have reflected discounting, so won’t be fully matched in the nominal sales numbers, but will still be a solid bounce from the depths of April. Rising gasoline and demand from increased driving should also see fuel sales rise. Excluding autos and gasoline, a range of retailers should have benefited from the reopening, particularly clothing stores which had seen sales drop almost 90% from February to April. However, one area that might not have seen increased traffic is grocery stores which probably gave back more of the gains made in March when Canadians were panic buying and stockpiling.”
TDS
“Retail Sales are poised for their largest increase on record with TD looking for a 32% MoM rebound in May, well above flash estimates from StatCan (+19.1%), that would leave them down just 11% y/y (vs -33% in April). Gains should be broad-based, but we still expect autos to contribute half of the total increase, leaving ex-auto sales up 16%. Gasoline stations will also provide a sizeable contribution, helped by a 17% increase in the price at the pump, while other categories, including apparel and home furnishings, will benefit from a partial rollback of emergency measures. Volumes should come in slightly below the nominal increase, but this should prove inconsequential for GDP given the strength of the headline print.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.