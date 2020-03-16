Canadian PM Trudeau: Will close borders to non-citizens and non-residents

Canada will close its borders to non-citizens and non-residents, Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau announced on Monday and added that the closure will not apply to commerce or trade.

"Will make some exceptions to border closure, including for US citizens," Trudeau noted. "Airlines will be required to ban anyone showing symptoms. From March 18th, only four Canadian airports will be allowed to accept international flights, domestic flights will not be affected."

USD/CAD reaction

The USD/CAD pair largely ignored this headline and was last seen trading at 1.3985, adding 1.3% on a daily basis.