Canadian PM Trudeau: Government to present fiscal and economic snapshot on July 8

The Canadian economy will present a fiscal and economic snapshot on July 8th, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

"The government is not yet in a position to present a full economic update," Trudeau further explained. "The snapshot will give a sense of where we are as well as some estimates.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the loonie's performance. As of writing, the USD/CAD pair was trading at 1.3556, adding 0.12% on a daily basis.