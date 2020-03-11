Canadian PM Trudeau: Government to create C$1 billion fund to help provinces fight coronavirus

The Canadian government will create a 1 billion CAD fund to help provinces fight the coronavirus outbreak, Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

"The fund will help buy surgical masks and face shields, boost vaccine research," Trudeau added. "It will make it easier for workers to claim employment insurance, help firms with sick employees."

Trudeau noted that the government is prepared to take further measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak if needed.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair edged lower on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.3733, adding 0.08% on a daily basis.