Canadian PM Trudeau: Coronavirus situation is stabilizing, still have hotspots

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau cautioned over the coronavirus situation in the country while making some comments on the interest rate levels.

Key quotes

“Canada coronavirus situation is stabilizing.”

“But we still have to be very careful, still have hotspots.”

“Historically low-interest rate levels mean Canada can and will continue to invest in the economy.”

Market reaction

With risk-off seeping back in the NY trades, the US dollar is getting lift broadly, driving USD/CAD back above the 1.3550 level. The spot hit a low of 1.3532 in the last hour.