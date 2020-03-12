Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in isolation over coronavirus fears, USD/CAD nears 1.39

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decided to self-isolate after his wife began showing symptoms of coronavirus. The PM has been in power since late 2015.

The Canadian dollar has extended its falls, with USD/CAD advancing toward 1.39. The C$ has been under pressure amid the crash in oil prices, triggered by the potential for falling demand and the decision of Saudi Arabia to trigger a price war. Canada's oil exports are critical to its economy.

The Bank of Canada cut rates by 50 basis points last week.