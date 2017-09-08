Canadian municipalities issued $8.1 billion worth of building permits in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"Canadian municipalities issued $8.1 billion worth of building permits in June, up 2.5% from May and the second highest value on record," the Statistics Canada announced on Wednesday.
Key quotes:
- Higher construction intentions for multi-family dwellings and commercial buildings were mainly responsible for the national increase
- All building components reported gains in June, except for single-family dwellings
- The value of residential building permits fell 0.9% in June to $5.0 billion, the fourth decrease in five months
- Municipalities issued $3.0 billion worth of building permits for non-residential structures in June, up 8.8% from May
