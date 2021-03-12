Canadian Jobs Preview: Loonie to rise on improving labor market scenario

Canada’s labor market recovery is expected to regain traction in February as a less disruptive covid situation in winter and vaccine progress has improved the prospects for a quick economic turnaround.
Heading towards the Canadian jobs data release this Friday at 13:300 GMT, USD/CAD bounces off a monthly low of 1.2520.
Key quotes
“Canadian jobs report is likely to show that the economy added 75K jobs in February when compared to 212.8K jobs lost in the first month of 2021. The nation is expected to snap two-straight months of job losses.”
“The participation rate is seen a tad higher at 64.8% in the reported month vs. 64.7% recorded in January, which is likely to send the unemployment rate lower to 9.2% last month. The jobless rate climbed to 9.4% in January.”
“If the jobs data beat estimates, we could see the USD/CAD pair extending its five-day bearish momentum towards 1.2500, below which the February 25 low at 1.2468 could be aimed for.”
“If the data disappoints, markets could take that as an excuse to unwind their long CAD positions, which could drive USD/CAD back towards 1.2670 levels.”
“The reaction to the data will also depend on the movement in the US bond market and the oil-price dynamics.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1950, pausing a three-day winning streak, with prominent analysts raising their year-end target for the US 10-year yield. the Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery and coronavirus lockdowns could keep the EUR bulls at bay
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3900 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3900 while heading into UK GDP release for January. While broad US dollar bounce after the three-day downtrend can be traced as the key behind the cable’s pullback moves, vaccine news offered extra filters to the moves.
Gold: Bears eye $1700 amid uptick in Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) looks south, feeling the feeling of gravity amid a sharp rebound in the US Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year rates recaptured the 1.50% key level amid stronger US jobs data and President Biden’s vaccine optimism.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.