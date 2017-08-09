Canadian industries operated at 85.0% of their production capacity in Q2 of 2017

Canadian industries operated at 85.0% of their production capacity in Q2 of 2017By Eren Sengezer
"Canadian industries operated at 85.0% of their production capacity in the second quarter of 2017, up from 83.2% in the previous quarter," the Statistics Canada announced on Friday.
Key highlights:
- This was the second straight quarter where the industrial capacity utilization rate exceeded the historical average of 83.1%.
- The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector were the main sources of the increase.
- Following two consecutive quarters of declines, the capacity utilization rate in oil and gas extraction rose 3.3 percentage points to 84.0% in the second quarter
- The manufacturing industry operated at 84.2% of its capacity, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous quarter.
