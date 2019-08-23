Canadian Govt doc: EU set to halt imports of Canadian cherries, other fruits - Reuters

Reuters cites key headlines from a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) document sent to industry on Thursday, stating that the European Union (EU) will halt imports of Canadian cherries and other fresh fruits starting Sept. 1 as it enforces new import requirements related to pests.

Further Details:

The restrictions also apply to families of fruits that include apples, pears, cranberries, blueberries, peppers, potatoes and tomatoes. It was not clear if other countries are affected.

The notice read: “Please note that the CFIA is working with industry to propose pest risk mitigation measures to the EU for these commodities, which may allow exports to resume.”

This piece of news seems to nothing to do with any Canadian-EU trade dispute but its more on the quality compliance issue. Hence, the headlines are unlikely to have any market impact.